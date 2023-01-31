A female cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a road near Inverness.

Police said the crash happened at Dunlichity at about 12:50 on Monday.

The 59-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. The occupants of the Dacia Sandero car were not injured.

Sgt Calum MacAulay said: “Although this is a rural road it is still frequently used, so we are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to please come forward."