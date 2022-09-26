The States of Guernsey is looking for a local company to repair two glasshouses at a public garden.

It said the two listed buildings in Candie Gardens dated back to the 18th Century, and held a key part in its growing industry.

Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services is "seeking expressions of interest" from Guernsey companies to repair the upper and lower listed buildings.

States of Guernsey said the glasshouses held an "important place in the island's history".

"﻿The establishment of Guernsey's growing industry, which has been an important part of the island's economy for nearly 200 years, was made possible by experimentation with structures such as these in the late 18th Century," it said.

It asked registrations of interest to be submitted before 09:00 BST on Monday 3 October.