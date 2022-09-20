A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned.

South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.

The force said the fraudster had also told victims bank staff were in on the scam and that they should tell them the money was for a relative.

A spokesperson warned the calls were not genuine and said police officers "would never ask for personal banking information over the phone".

Officers said the scammer had also advised members of the public that they had a relative in custody.

During the calls the victims were conned into accessing their bank account to withdraw cash they were told was needed to assist their family member.

The victims were then duped into sending the money to a fake "safe account".

The force spokesperson said anyone who is unsure a caller claiming to be a police officer is genuine should hang up and dial police on 101 from a different phone.

