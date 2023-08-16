A man who was stabbed to death was loving and kind, his family have said.

Harrsion Tomkins was attacked at a block of flats in Arthur Road, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Three Bridges was declared dead at the scene.

In a statement released by Sussex Police, Mr Tomkins' family said he was "loving, kind, humorous and will be sorely missed by so many".