A man has been arrested after a hospital staff member's car was stolen before being involved in a crash.

The Volkwagen Polo was taken from the car park at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield on 15 July when a locked staff room was broken into and the keys stolen.

The car was recovered after it collided with another car in Leicestershire the following day, with the driver fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, Nottinghamshire Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was taken into custody for questioning and has since been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

During the theft, several personal bags was taken from the staff room and later found dumped in a disabled toilet.

As a result, another set of car keys, house keys, cash and an ID card were also missing, said police at the time.

