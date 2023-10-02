Captain charged in connection with Cork drugs seizure

The captain of the vessel at the centre of last week's cocaine seizure off the Irish coast has been charged on drugs offences.

Soheil Jelveh, an Iranian national, appeared at Wexford District Court on Monday.

A bail application was refused, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

The 50-year-old is the third person to be charged in connection with the seizure of a record 2.2 tonnes of cocaine from the MV Matthew.

Gardaí (Irish police) said it had an estimated value of €157m (£136m).

Mr Jelveh is charged with importation of cocaine into the state where the value of the drugs was more than €13,000, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply.