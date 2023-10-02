Captain charged in connection with Cork drugs seizure
At a glance
A man has been charged in connection to the biggest drugs seizure in the history of the Irish state
More than two tonnes of cocaine with a estimated value of €157m (£136m) was found on board a cargo ship last week
Soheil Jelveh is the third person charged in connection to the drug seizure
- Published
The captain of the vessel at the centre of last week's cocaine seizure off the Irish coast has been charged on drugs offences.
Soheil Jelveh, an Iranian national, appeared at Wexford District Court on Monday.
A bail application was refused, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
The 50-year-old is the third person to be charged in connection with the seizure of a record 2.2 tonnes of cocaine from the MV Matthew.
Gardaí (Irish police) said it had an estimated value of €157m (£136m).
Mr Jelveh is charged with importation of cocaine into the state where the value of the drugs was more than €13,000, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply.
Detective Garda Mangan told the court that Mr Jelveh was captain of the MV Matthew and had been airlifted from the bulk carrier when a request for urgent medical assistance was issued from the ship.
He was brought to University Hospital Waterford and was later arrested by gardaí.
Detective Mangan told the court Mr Jelveh's family were based in Dubai.
Defence solicitor Lana Doherty applied for bail on his behalf, but this was refused and he was remanded in custody for one week.
Ms Doherty said Mr Jelveh was a ship's captain for more than 20 years and had a clean record.
She asked for him to be granted protection in prison.
At the same court, 31-year old Jamie Harbron from Stockton-on-Tees. England and 60-year old Vitaliy Lapa, who is from Ukraine, were remanded in custody for a fortnight.
They have been charged in connection with the same investigation.