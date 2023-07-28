Dublin police to receive €10m to target street crime

The Irish Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, is to announce a €10m (£8.6m) funding package specifically targeted at increasing Garda (Irish police) visibility in Dublin.

The funds will be immediately available to provide 240,000 extra Garda hours to the end of the year.

“Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities," Ms McEntee said.

“Our recruitment into An Garda Síochána is also gathering pace – and we are on track to have 800 new recruits into the college this year."

Ms McEntee added a Community Safety Plan for Dublin's north inner city is due to be published in coming weeks.