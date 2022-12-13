Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”.
Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
In a tribute his family said he had a smile that would light up a room, and would always make you laugh.
The driver of a second vehicle was taken to hospital after the crash.
His family said: “Alex was the kindest, most caring and loving person you could ever meet.
“He was a quiet person, but never failed to make friends wherever he went, he had a smile that would light up a room, and would always make you laugh.
“He had a large number of friends from childhood to work colleagues, and worked hard to buy the things he loved, one of which was his pride and joy motorcycle."
'Hole in our lives'
They added: “Alex will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him very much, he leaves a hole in our lives which will never be filled."
His family thanked emergency services who attended the scene of the crash.
South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision, and has appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
It has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the incident happened following contact with the force.