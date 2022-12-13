The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”.

Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.

In a tribute his family said he had a smile that would light up a room, and would always make you laugh.

The driver of a second vehicle was taken to hospital after the crash.