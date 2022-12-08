New mural marks Queen Elizabeth and King Charles
1 of 4
- Published
A new mural has been unveiled to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and the future reign of the King.
The work is on wooden fencing in Northampton's Cultural Quarter.
It was commissioned by Northampton Town Council and funded by councillor Nazim Choudary through the authority's community fund.
Jane Birch, from the council, said it was "fitting to mark such an historical occasion with a visual tribute".
It was created by artists Liam Freeman and Mez White of Spraycatz.
The mural combines the portraits of the former Queen and the King, while the background consists of an artistic depiction of the dates 1952-2022.
Northampton Town Council was formed last year after the scrapping of the town's borough council and the reorganisation of local government in Northamptonshire.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external