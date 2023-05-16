A London council has been "confiscating" plant pots and garden ornaments from a housing estate, saying they pose a fire safety risk, residents say.

Greenwich Council says the front gardens of Vanbrugh Park estate, south-east London, are impeding fire escapes from the building.

Residents say the area is the only access they have to personal outdoor green space, and have begun a petition to halt the council's "draconian" actions.

A meeting between councillors and residents is planned to "ensure that their estate meets all fire safety requirements."