Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
- Published
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour".
Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month.
The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van.
Mr Zablotny was driving the van and died at the scene.
An inquest into his death has been opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court and adjourned until 27 July.
His family said in a tribute: "We recently lost our beloved Marcin. He was the most amazing person, father, son, brother and friend.
"Our family will always remember his fantastic humour and kind soul.
"He will be forever missed as he was an important part of many people's lives, he was loved by many and we will always cherish the time and memories we shared."
