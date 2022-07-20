A metal-working site uncovered in Moray may have helped arm Caledonian tribes against the Romans, before being burned down by the invaders.

Archaeologists have described the site at Lochinver Quarry, near Elgin, as fascinating and unusual.

Evidence has been found of metal production over a period of up to 2,000 years from the Bronze Age through the Iron Age.

Archaeologists believe they could end up excavating as many as 40 iron smelting sites.

Prior to these discoveries around 25 such sites have been found for the whole of Scotland.

Lochinver appears to have been abandoned suddenly and homes and other structures burned down.

Archaeologists suggest it may have been the actions of Roman soldiers following their victory over Caledonians at the Battle of Mons Grapius around AD 83.