Sports clubs to 'move out' of Fort Regent by September 2023

Sports clubs based at Fort Regent in Jersey will have until September 2023 to "move out", the government has confirmed.

The removal of the clubs will allow the government to look at future plans to redevelop the site.

A new £3m sports facility at Oakfield will be operational by the date.

The States said: "Our current completion date for the new facilities at Oakfield is September 2023, whereby, all those who have chosen to remain within a government facility will move out of Fort Regent into the new Oakfield facility.

"Some tenants have already moved out of Fort Regent, or are moving earlier than September 2023, because they have chosen to move to other facilities. "

It said the vaccination station, which has been based at Fort Regent, would stay at the site for now.