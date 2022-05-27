A bid is being made to secure planning consent which would pave the way for a £2.6m investment to revitalise a south of Scotland retail park.

The owners of the Cuckoo Bridge complex in Dumfries have submitted an application to lift conditions restricting the types of goods and businesses on the site.

New River said the retail park had suffered for some years from prolonged vacancies.

It added that those had been compounded by the Covid pandemic and changes in shopping habits.

The retail investment group said that if Dumfries and Galloway Council would agree to lift the restrictions currently in place it could allow them to fill empty floor space across two units.

Food Warehouse, which is part of the Iceland group, is said to be ready to invest £2m in a new store which would create 30 jobs.

Leisure operator, the Gym Group, has also been lined up as a prospective tenant.

It is proposing a £600,000 gym facility which would operate 24 hours a day and employ 15 staff.

At present, planning conditions mean neither scheme could go ahead.

New River said a public survey it conducted about its plans had generated nearly 300 responses with only a handful against the development.