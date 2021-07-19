Commuters have said they will continue to wear masks and practise social distancing despite the government lifting legal restrictions.

Nightclubs have reopened, limits on the number of people at events have been removed and face coverings are no longer required by law.

In South Yorkshire public transport users have been asked to continue wearing masks by regional mayor Dan Jarvis because of an increase in cases.

In Barnsley, where the BBC spoke to a number of travellers, most said they were happy to "play their part" to stop the virus spreading.