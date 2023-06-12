A mural dedicated to black blood donors has been unveiled in south London to help raise awareness of sickle cell disease.

Found at Stockwell Hall of Fame, the artwork has been unveiled as part of an NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) campaign for more black donors.

The campaign wants to combat sickle cell anaemia by getting more people of African and Caribbean descent to donate blood.

Sickle cell is more prevalent in these populations, and the NHS says ethnically matched blood offers the best treatment.