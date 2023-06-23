RTÉ director general Dee Forbes has been suspended amid a controversy about the salary of one of the Irish national broadcaster's top presenters.

Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been publicly declared, RTÉ admitted on Thursday.

Ms Forbes, who was due to step down next month, was suspended on Wednesday, said the RTÉ board.

It said there were "processes ongoing and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals".

"RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time," it said.

Mr Tubridy received the payments between 2017 and 2022, the RTÉ board said on Thursday.

The payments were uncovered after auditors raised concerns.

Mr Tubridy recently stood down as host of RTÉ's The Late Late Show.

He also hosts a radio programme for RTE but did not present it on Friday morning due to the controversy.

Former RTÉ board chairwoman Moya Doherty has said that neither she nor other board members had any "knowledge relating to certain payments" by the broadcaster and the "profoundly serious lack of transparency involved".

The matters "go to the heart of a failure of good corporate governance", she added.

She said that she was not made aware of the payments to Mr Tubridy before she concluded her term in November 2022.

In April RTÉ appointed former senior BBC News editor Kevin Bakhurst as its new director general.

Mr Bakhurst is due to take over from Ms Forbes next month.