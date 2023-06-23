RTÉ boss Dee Forbes suspended amid Ryan Tubridy payment row
At a glance
RTÉ boss Dee Forbes is suspended by the board of the Irish national broadcaster
It emerged this week that one of RTÉ's highest-profile presenters was paid much more than was previously declared
TV and radio host Ryan Tubridy received the payments between 2017 and 2022
- Published
RTÉ director general Dee Forbes has been suspended amid a controversy about the salary of one of the Irish national broadcaster's top presenters.
Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been publicly declared, RTÉ admitted on Thursday.
He received the money between 2017 and 2022 and the payments were uncovered when auditors raised concerns.
Ms Forbes, who was due to step down next month, was suspended on Wednesday, said the RTÉ board.
It said there were "processes ongoing and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals".
"RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time," it said.
Mr Tubridy recently stood down as host of RTÉ's The Late Late Show, with Northern Ireland comedian Patrick Kielty announced as his replacement.
Mr Tubridy also hosts a radio programme for RTÉ but did not present it on Friday morning due to the controversy.
Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin said she was made aware on Thursday of Ms Forbes' suspension.
"For the sake of transparency it is good that announcement has been made," she added.
She said she had significant concerns about the payments and would meet RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh for a briefing on Monday.
"I want to know what actions are going to be taken, what process will be put in place to make sure it never happens again," she said.
"I do believe it raises concerns in relation to the broader transparency and governance of this organisation."
On Thursday Mr Tubridy said he could not "shed any light" on why RTÉ had made the payments to him in the way that it did.
"Like many people I'm surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.
"This is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments."
Former RTÉ board chairwoman Moya Doherty has said that neither she nor other board members had any "knowledge relating to certain payments" by the broadcaster and the "profoundly serious lack of transparency involved".
The matters "go to the heart of a failure of good corporate governance", she added.
She said that she was not made aware of the payments to Mr Tubridy before she concluded her term in November 2022.
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) who work at RTÉ will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the revelations about the payments.
In April RTÉ appointed former senior BBC News editor Kevin Bakhurst as its new director general.
Mr Bakhurst is due to take over from Ms Forbes next month.