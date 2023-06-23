RTÉ boss Dee Forbes suspended amid Ryan Tubridy payment row

Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin said she was made aware on Thursday of Ms Forbes' suspension.

"For the sake of transparency it is good that announcement has been made," she added.

She said she had significant concerns about the payments and would meet RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh for a briefing on Monday.

"I want to know what actions are going to be taken, what process will be put in place to make sure it never happens again," she said.

"I do believe it raises concerns in relation to the broader transparency and governance of this organisation."

On Thursday Mr Tubridy said he could not "shed any light" on why RTÉ had made the payments to him in the way that it did.

"Like many people I'm surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.

"This is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments."