A house fire that destroyed a bedroom was caused by a phone charger that had been left on and overheated, a fire service has said.

Crews were alerted to the fire by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the Essex property.

The fire happened on Pendle Drive, Basildon, at about 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue said no-one was in the property at the time and two dogs escaped unharmed.