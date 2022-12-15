Historic England highlights sites listed in East this year

Sites across the East which have been listed or upgraded this year will be "protected for the future", according to Historic England.

Some 47 places across the region have been added to the National Heritage List for England over the past 12 months.

Tony Calladine from Historic England said the sites "make up the fascinating fabric of our past".

"Listing recognises their value so they are protected for the future and everyone can continue to enjoy them," he said.