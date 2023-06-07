Last Maharajah's walking stick goes on show

A walking stick owned by the last Maharajah of the Sikh Empire has gone on display at a museum founded by his son.

Duleep Singh surrendered his lands to the British in the 1840s and moved to Elveden Hall in Suffolk.

The walking stick was presented to him by Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, the future King Edward VII, in the late 1800s, who was a regular visitor.

Oliver Bone, curator of the Ancient House Museum in Thetford, said the piece "shows the connection between Maharajah Duleep Singh and Edward the Prince of Wales."