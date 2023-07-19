Irish PM pledges support to Ukraine during visit
The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has met President Zelensky in Ukraine during an unannounced visit to the war-torn country.
During the trip, Mr Varadkar pledged more support for Ukraine and announced that Ireland was donating a further €5m (£4.3m) in humanitarian aid.
He said "democratically elected governments should not be overthrown by foreign invasion" in the 21st Century.
Mr Varadkar also met family members of people who had been killed in the war.
According to an Irish government statement, he heard "first-hand the accounts of the death and destruction wrought by Russian forces".
His visit involved laying wreaths at sites where various killings have taken place, including the city of Bucha, in tribute to the victims.
Speaking in the capital, Kyiv, the taoiseach said: "This morning I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces on the people of Ukraine.
"I gave a commitment to President Zelensky, and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as our political backing."
The €5m will be shared out between two aid organisations, with €3m (£2.6m) going to the Red Cross in Ukraine and the remaining €2m (£1.7m) to the United Nations fund.
President Zelensky described his talks with the taoiseach as "fruitful" and he thanked Ireland for providing shelter to thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
He added that he was "very grateful" that his guest travelled to Bucha before their meeting, saying the taoiseach had now "seen with his own eyes" the consequences of the war.
Mr Zelensky later tweeted: "Although Ireland is a neutral country, this neutrality does not mean indifference, and this is very important. Thank you for all your support!"
Mr Varadkar said he had come to "express Ireland’s solidarity with the government and the people of Ukraine as they endure more than 500 days of Russian attacks".
"This is the 21st Century, national borders cannot be changed through violence, and democratically-elected governments should not be overthrown by foreign invasion," the taoiseach added.
"We have to draw a line in the sand here and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
He repeated his pledge that Ireland would support Ukraine's attempts to become a member state of the European Union.
While in Kyiv, he will meet members of the Irish community who are living and working in Ukraine.
They include actors who are staging a production of Translations by Northern Ireland-born playwright Brian Friel in Kyiv's Lesya Ukrainka Theatre.