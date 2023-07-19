The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has met President Zelensky in Ukraine during an unannounced visit to the war-torn country.

During the trip, Mr Varadkar pledged more support for Ukraine and announced that Ireland was donating a further €5m (£4.3m) in humanitarian aid.

He said "democratically elected governments should not be overthrown by foreign invasion" in the 21st Century.

Mr Varadkar also met family members of people who had been killed in the war.

According to an Irish government statement, he heard "first-hand the accounts of the death and destruction wrought by Russian forces".

His visit involved laying wreaths at sites where various killings have taken place, including the city of Bucha, in tribute to the victims.