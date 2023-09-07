A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed during an attack by a group in a park.

Derbyshire Police said the man, in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Sawley Park - near the medical centre - at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds but is expected to make a full recovery.

The 15-year-old, from the Long Eaton area, was held on suspicion of assault and released on bail.