A man has died following a collision on the A14, police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, died after the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving collided with a lorry, near Newmarket, at about 04:50 BST on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man, from Kent, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and causing death while disqualified from driving.

He has been released on bail until 28 November.

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions following the crash.