A proposed law to allow a council running out of graves to reuse burial plots has been passed to MPs by the Lords.

The Bishop's Stortford Cemetery Bill, external would give the council the power to extinguish burial rights and disturb human remains.

The Hertfordshire authority has said it could have no more graves by 2036.

If Parliament agrees to the bill, it would apply to Bishop's Stortford's Old and New cemeteries.