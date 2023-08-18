New mobile foodbank set to run in Jersey
A new mobile foodbank is being set up to provide support for people in the parishes outside of St Helier.
The Saint Vincent de Paul charity, which helps to tackle poverty, will use a solar-powered trailer to provide food to islanders.
Dominic Egre, from the charity, said the initiative would "provide chilled, fresh food to the community" as demand increases.
It would also provide people with electricity so people can charge items such as mobility scooters, charity bosses said.
Mr Egre said: "This summer we're seeing quite a lot more families coming to the foodbank, especially with small children.
"It's been one of the big challenges in how to accommodate them, it's been busier, queues have gotten longer and young families have had a real difficulty having their children here in crowded waiting rooms."
He added: "The key was to provide chilled, fresh food to the community without people having to drag all the way into town."
