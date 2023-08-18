New mobile foodbank set to run in Jersey

A new mobile foodbank is being set up to provide support for people in the parishes outside of St Helier.

The Saint Vincent de Paul charity, which helps to tackle poverty, will use a solar-powered trailer to provide food to islanders.

Dominic Egre, from the charity, said the initiative would "provide chilled, fresh food to the community" as demand increases.

It would also provide people with electricity so people can charge items such as mobility scooters, charity bosses said.