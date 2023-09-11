Police issue warning over dangerous heroin batch
At a glance
Sussex Police have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of heroin
Six people are being treated at Conquest Hospital in Hastings
Ch Insp Simon Yates said the batch was mainly in the Hastings area
- Published
Police have issued a warning over a “potentially dangerous” batch of heroin in East Sussex.
A number of people have suffered medical episodes believed to be linked to the Class A drug, Sussex Police said.
Six people were being treated at Conquest Hospital in Hastings.
Ch Insp Simon Yates said: “We understand the batch of heroin is lighter in colour than usual, and we would like to remind people of the dangers of taking unknown substances.”
A total of seven people have been hospitalised, police said.
Ch Insp Yates added: “We are aware of a potentially dangerous batch of heroin in East Sussex, mainly in the Hastings area, and we have reason to believe this may be linked to a number of patients being admitted to hospital."
“People who use drugs, in particular heroin, should be extra cautious about what they are using and how much they take.”
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has also been approached for comment.
Police said people should call 999 immediately if they believe someone has overdosed.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.