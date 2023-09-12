A singer-songwriter who drew up a list of "gig etiquette" advice for people coming to her tour said she was amazed as it went viral online.

Lucy May Walker, from Redditch, Worcestershire, came up with the list which included "don't talk during the show" and "be in the moment".

She posted it on X, external, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday and more than 1.5 million people have viewed her post.

Ms May Walker said: "It's caused quite a stir!"