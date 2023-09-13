A man has been arrested after police discovered 200 cannabis plants during a raid.

Police said officers forced entry to a property in Folkton Gardens, St Ann's, Nottingham, on Monday and found crops growing across the house.

Nottinghamshire Police, which said it executed a warrant after receiving intelligence about suspected drug activity, detained a suspect at the bottom of the stairs.

A 24-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of producing cannabis.