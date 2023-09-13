Man arrested after 200 cannabis plants found
- Published
A man has been arrested after police discovered 200 cannabis plants during a raid.
Police said officers forced entry to a property in Folkton Gardens, St Ann's, Nottingham, on Monday and found crops growing across the house.
Nottinghamshire Police, which said it executed a warrant after receiving intelligence about suspected drug activity, detained a suspect at the bottom of the stairs.
A 24-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of producing cannabis.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external