The States of Guernsey is investigating a possible cyber attack after its website went offline temporarily.

The official website for the island was offline for "a short time" on Thursday.

The States said the issue was quickly resolved and all possible causes were being looked at.

A States of Guernsey spokesperson said: "The States of Guernsey is currently investigating the cause of the website outage, which was resolved within a short time.

"We take information security very seriously and we are looking at all possible causes."