Under the plans, a two-storey office building would have been transformed to include individual classrooms, large indoor play areas, a sensory room, special break-out rooms and staff areas, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The application said the school would employ 20 full-time and five part-time members of staff.

Submitted by Keystone Architecture Limited it said the school would have concentrated on Key Stage 1 and 2 children from North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire, Doncaster and Rotherham councils.

"Without this facility, pupils may miss significant elements of their education as a result of their complex needs", it said.

A report to the planning committee said a school was “not compatible” with nearby industrial works and there were concerns about the impact of industrial noise on pupils.

The increased possibility of children with social, emotional and mental needs running away when arriving and leaving the school was also highlighted.

Within an industrial estate and near a busy main road, it was noted that were such abscondments to happen, it could lead to health and safety and welfare concerns for individual children.

Refusal was recommended by the case officer on the grounds that it “would not provide a safe environment for children, staff and visitors, regardless of their background”.

The planning committee voted unanimously, with the exception of one abstention, to refuse planning permission.