Warm bank offers more than just heating to users
Users of warm bank have said it offers more than just heating in the freezing winter temperatures.
One warm hub is open for five days a week between 09:00 and 15:00 GMT in the Haddenham Sports & Social Club in Cambridgeshire.
It offers activities, hot drinks, as well as a free space for people to keep warm and has about 100 people through the doors each week.
People using the space have been telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service what they make of the hub and why they are there.
'A lovely place to come'
Katie Riley visits the warm bank with her two sons, Dylan, three, and six-months-old Oscar.
"It is just a lovely place to come, it is a nice big space, it is nice to get out the house and away from the TV," she says.
"We can get in the habit of putting it on first thing and it is tricky to turn off, whereas this is somewhere to go.
"We are trying to use the car bit less, so having somewhere in the village we can walk to and we do not have to spend a lot of money.
"We were here last week and there were about five kids Dylan’s age tearing back and forth, running about with each other, having a really good time."
'Lucky to have it five days a week'
Sandra Scott and Patricia Cox meet up at the warm bank to have a chat and do some knitting using patterns collected by volunteers.
"My husband is always doing stuff, so on a Friday morning we just come out to knit and have a chat," Ms Scott says.
"My husband is at home so will have the heating on; we are never cold at home."
Ms Cox says: "We are lucky to have it five days a week, other places may only have it once or twice a week.
"It is a fantastic amenity, especially this time of year when it is cold outside.
"It is fantastic here and we should use it, or we could lose it."
Robin Gildersleeve, lead volunteer at the Haddenham Warm Hub on Chewells Lane, says the warm bank had had around 800 people visit since opening.
He says: "We are really pleased, we are reaching out and making the point that this place is for everyone to use as a warm space and a social space as well, there are people just coming here for the company."
