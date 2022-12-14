Users of warm bank have said it offers more than just heating in the freezing winter temperatures.

One warm hub is open for five days a week between 09:00 and 15:00 GMT in the Haddenham Sports & Social Club in Cambridgeshire.

It offers activities, hot drinks, as well as a free space for people to keep warm and has about 100 people through the doors each week.

People using the space have been telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service what they make of the hub and why they are there.