A﻿ council is expected to allocate an extra £400,000 to a town regeneration scheme that has been heavily criticised by local businesses.

Contractors started digging up Market Place in North Walsham earlier in the autumn.

T﻿he project, already costed at £1.3m, will ban general traffic from the town centre during the day, will widen pathways, external and will install new bike racks.

N﻿orth Norfolk District Council said the extra cash was needed because of the rising cost of fuel, labour and materials.