The consultation ran from November to January after leaders of all four councils signed up to work on a deal last year when the government offered the area a package of new powers and funding.

The region would receive an income of £38m a year over a 30-year period as part of the proposals.

As well as a new regional mayor, it would also see the creation of a combined authority.

Comments in the consultation raised concerns about how the new combined authority would be run, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, external.

As part of the consultation, 53% of respondents agreed with the deal's plans to invest money in new transport schemes, compared with 35% who disagreed.

The survey also found 52% of those who took part were supportive of investment plans for education and skills, compared with 32% who were against those plans.

The four councils must now accept the consultation results to allow amended proposals for the deal to be drawn up.

The mayoral election could take place in May 2024 providing the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill is passed through Parliament, allowing for the new combined authority to be created.