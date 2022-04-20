Man flashed at train passengers during station stop
At a glance
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to passengers at a train station.
The man was among a group of men who were "causing a disturbance" on a train just after 19:30 BST on Saturday, said British Transport Police (BTP).
When the train pulled into Starcross, south Devon, "one of the men got off, dropped his trousers and exposed himself to passengers still on-board the train", said officers.
The man, who is described as slim, in his 20s, with dark brown hair and some teeth missing, was also holding a tree branch.
He was wearing a cream jumper and dark trousers, said officers.
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 601 of 16 April.