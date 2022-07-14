Work starts on city centre hotel

Artist impression of hotelCoventry City Centre

Work has started on the delayed hotel near the city's railway station

At a glance

  • The 100-room, five-storey hotel is expected to support 40 full-time job

  • The scheme was delayed due to the pandemic

  • The city centre business is set to open in 2023

Construction has started on a 100-room five-storey city centre hotel.

Hotel Indigo, next to Coventry railway station, had been expected to open in early 2021, in time for the city's tenure as City of Culture.

The project was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic with a financial backer only secured last year.

It is now set to open in winter 2023, the city council has said.

Coventry City Centre

The five-storey hotel is set to open in winter 2023

The £20m development at Friargate will bring 40 full-time jobs to the city, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Jim O'Boyle, in charge of city development, described Friargate as a “prime site overlooking the city” and that it cemented the city's growing reputation as a visitor destination.

