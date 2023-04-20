Man arrested over rape in bar toilet cubicle
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in a toilet cubicle in a city centre bar.
The victim was assaulted in OMG bar on Victoria Street in Liverpool on 3 April after the door was opened from the outside, Merseyside Police said.
A 24-year-old man has been held on suspicion of rape and is being questioned in custody.
The force still wants to speak to a woman who helped the girl after the attack.
Det Insp Leanne Toole said it was an "absolutely abhorrent attack on a vulnerable teenage girl".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external