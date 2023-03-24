Four teenagers have been arrested after three boys were attacked and another robbed in incidents being linked by police in Arnold.

On Monday evening, a 16-year-old was approached in St Mary's Park by teenagers who threatened him with a knife and took his bag, and a 13-year-old was assaulted.

The next day, at about 17:15 GMT, a 13-year-old suffered a split lip and bruised eye after being attacked outside a shop in Front Street.

Later that day, a 14-year-old was assaulted by a group of youths in Redhill Road, with a car in nearby Calverton Road damaged later in the evening.