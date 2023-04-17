New step forward for Peterborough development
At a glance
Major development for Peterborough first proposed in early 1990s
Up to 1,700 homes for 'Hampton East' planned
There will also be a "mix of contemporary and more traditional 'village' style dwellings"
- Published
A major new development in Peterborough - first proposed in the early 1990s - has taken another step forward.
Developments making up Hampton Vale and Hampton Hargate have already been completed, while the area dubbed Hampton East remains under construction.
Peterborough City Council validated the most recent planning applications for Hampton East last week.
Up to 1,700 homes are planned along with new roads, schools, businesses, open spaces and leisure facilities.
The latest development relates to the designs for a group of 73 homes in Hampton Woods, off London Road, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The construction company, Persimmon Homes, says the homes will be a mix of one-to-four bedroom properties and include apartments, as well as semi-detached, detached and terraced housing.
There will also be a "mix of contemporary and more traditional 'village' style dwellings".
Persimmon Homes said its discussions with Peterborough City Council planning and highway officers had helped establish the final design.
A decision on the designs is yet to be made by the council, although it has previously approved design plans for other sections of the wider development.
The construction company says that it is "committed to developing Hampton Woods" and hopes to see building work begin in late 2024, with a view to completion by the end of 2031.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external