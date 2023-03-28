Extreme pressure warning as Warwick Hospital A&E floods

Warwick Hospital has said it is under "extreme pressure" following a large flood at its accident and emergency unit.

The service remains available for those who urgently need it, however, the incident has had a "significant impact" on waiting times, it added.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust issued the warning just before 15:30 BST on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported and the trust said its maintenance teams are working to resolve the issue.