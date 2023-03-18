A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dublin last December.

George Turner, with an address on Fairview Avenue in the city, appeared before Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

Mother-of-two Emma McCrory, who was in her 40s, was found dead at her house on Howth Road, Clontarf, after a fire at the property on 15 December 2022.

Mr Turner was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill Court on 24 March.