A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Kings Heath high street at about 02:25 BST on Wednesday and found a 33-year-old man critically injured.

West Midlands Police officers have detained a 20-year-old man and a woman, 18. Both remain in custody.

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward.