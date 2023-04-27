Murder arrests over street stabbing
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to Kings Heath high street at about 02:25 BST on Wednesday and found a 33-year-old man critically injured.
West Midlands Police officers have detained a 20-year-old man and a woman, 18. Both remain in custody.
Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward.
The road was closed between Queensbridge Road and Valentine Road on Wednesday.
The stabbing took place close to the police station in Kings Heath and to the area where the new rail station was being built.
Police have asked that anyone driving through the area, who may have dashcam footage, to share it with officers.