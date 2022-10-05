A man has died and a woman has been injured following a fatal assault in County Kerry.

T﻿he incident took place at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported they were husband and wife and had been attending a family funeral.

G﻿ardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene following reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Officers added that a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

R﻿TÉ reported it was understood the altercation broke out at the end of the service during which the man received fatal stab wounds.

The﻿ woman, in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

S﻿peaking to PA, the mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, said the incident was "disturbing" and "shocking".

"﻿This type of incident is shocking at any time or anywhere, but obviously the fact that this has happened in the town's graveyard adds another level to that."

Gardaí said the coroner had been notified and appealed for witnesses to come forward.