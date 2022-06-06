In pictures: Enduro World Series hits the Tweed Valley
Mountain biking fans descended on the Tweed Valley at the weekend for the first round of the 2022 Enduro World Series (EWS).
Racing took centre stage on the top trails through the Scottish Borders but a free festival was also held.
A range of events were put on for biking fans and outdoor enthusiasts from Thursday until Sunday.
A worldwide audience helped to boost the area's profile as a mecca for the sport.
Scottish fans turned out in force and their efforts were rewarded when homegrown heroes made it onto the podium.
Ella Conolly won the women's race ahead of Bex Baraona, while Innes Graham finished third in the men's event behind American winner Richie Rude.
The series returns later this month with round two in Austria and Slovenia.