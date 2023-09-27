Irish police vote to withdraw services in rota row

The Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris has been accused of "blind inaction", as officers voted to withdraw services due to a dispute over rotas.

The body presenting rank and file officers, the Garda Representatives Association (GRA) balloted its members over industrial action.

They voted at a special delegate conference in Kilkenny to withdraw voluntary overtime on all five Tuesdays in October and strike on 10 November if the current dispute is not resolved.

In September 99% of the association's 9,000 members gave a vote of no confidence in Commissioner Harris.

The former PSNI deputy chief constable, has led An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) for five years.