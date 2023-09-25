Homes ask for £415k to change fossil fuel boilers
More than 100 households in Jersey make applications for £415,000 in grants to switch heating systems away from fossil fuels
The government scheme provides eligible householders with up to £5,000 in match funding, or £10,000 in some cases
Heating constitutes the second-largest contributor to Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions, officials say
More than 100 households in Jersey have so far applied for funding to switch their heating systems away from fossil fuels, the island's government has said.
The Government of Jersey said the 102 applications had resulted in more than £415,000 of funding being allocated under its low-carbon heating incentive.
The scheme provides eligible householders with up to £5,000 in match funding while low-income homes meeting certain criteria can access £10,000 without matching funds.
The initiative, backed by the local Climate Emergency Fund, was "integral to the island’s Carbon Neutral Roadmap", officials said.
The government said heating constituted the second-largest contributor to Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions "making it a focal point of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap".
Transport is the largest emitting sector.
As of August, £128,450 of the £415,000 allocated "had already been utilised from approved applications", the government said.
Technologies covered by the scheme included electric flow boilers, electric storage and panel radiators and air source heat pumps, it added.
Assistant Environment Minister Hilary Jeune said more households were being encouraged to apply for the scheme "especially in preparation for the approaching colder months".
