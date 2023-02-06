Nominations revealed for Alderney by-election

The list of nominations for a by-election in Alderney has been announced.

Two candidates to become members of the States of Alderney have been proposed and seconded, Frederick George Fisher III and Derwent Smithurst.

In November, four members were elected to the States without the need for an election, because there were four nominees for five positions.

This by-election, for the fifth position, will take place on Saturday 18 February.