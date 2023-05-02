A woman who died after being found unresponsive in a house has been described by her mum as a "fantastic mother" who was "loved by everyone".

Essex Police was called to Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 05:10 BST on Wednesday, 26 April.

Elise Mason, 37, died at the scene.

Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.